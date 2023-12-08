ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Pakistan's traditional cuisines played a significant role in the promotion of the tourism industry in the country.

Talking to APP, the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said that alongside Pakistan's stunning natural landscapes, its high-quality cuisine can serve as a major attraction for both local and international tourists.

He further said that witnessing the increase in participation of women in the food sector would not only create jobs but also economically empower them, adding that the government was appreciating their contribution to the culinary landscape and tourism industry.

He said the cuisines through the hotels and restaurants worldwide, underscore their contribution to the country's pride.

