The ongoing Lok Mela 2024 festival in Islamabad has transformed into a vibrant platform showcasing Pakistan's rich cultural diversity, mesmerizing visitors from across the country and brought together master artisans, folk artists, musicians and traditional dancers from all provinces, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

Visitors are treated to electrifying folk musical performances, captivating traditional dance acts and mesmerizing puppet shows, report added.

Food enthusiasts are also in for a treat as the festival offers a diverse range of traditional cuisine, including Sindh' s biryani, Punjab's sarson ka saag, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chapli kabab, and Balochistan' s Sajji, said a visitor.

"Lok Mela 2024 is a true reflection of Pakistan's rich cultural diversity. I am mesmerized by the colors, sounds and flavors" said a group of students with their school trip.

"I have never seen such a vibrant display of Pakistani culture. Lok Virsa has outdone itself", said a businessman with his family visit who came from Punjab.

"The folk music performances are incredible and we have discovered so many new artists", a music enthusiast young girl commented while enjoying musical night.

"The food stalls are a culinary heaven and I have tried dishes from all provinces", said a foodie while enjoying Balochi Sajji.

"Lok Mela 2024 is a must-visit event for anyone interested in Pakistani culture," a teacher with a trip of children commented.

"We are thrilled to see such an overwhelming response to Lok Mela 2024. It is a testament to Pakistan's cultural richness, said Executive Director, Lok Virsa.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to curate an unforgettable experience. We are glad visitors are enjoying it." ED further added.

"Lok Mela 2024 showcases the best of Pakistan's art, music and craftsmanship. We are proud to promote our cultural heritage," Curator, Lok Virsa said.

"The festival has become a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talents. It is heartening to see such enthusiasm," said Program Officer, Lok Virsa.

"We are committed to preserving Pakistan's cultural legacy. Lok Mela 2024 is a step towards that goal," Cultural Officer, Lok Virsa added.