Pakistan's Culture Projected At Sudan's Asian Cultural Festival

Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:38 PM

The Embassy of Pakistan in Sudan participated in the 6th Asian cultural Festival held in Khartoum and projected the Pakistan's culture including cuisine, music and artifacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Sudan participated in the 6th Asian cultural Festival held in Khartoum and projected the Pakistan's culture including cuisine, music and artifacts.

The event was co-organized by embassies of China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Republic of Korea and Russia to present the various aspects of their respective cultures, said a press release received here on Monday.

Cultural Minister of Sudan was the chief guest, while a large number of diplomats, community members from Asian countries as well as the local Sudanese attended the event.

The Pakistan's embassy established cultural and food stalls. Visitors took special interests in Pakistani products and highly appreciated the traditional Pakistani food.

Moreover, Pakistan community at Khartoum presented regional songs, dance, Qawali and folk music which were well received by the audience.

Besides Pakistan, other Asian countries including India, Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, Japan and China participated in the event.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Sudan Sarfraz Sipra presented two traditional Pakistani gifts to two lucky winners.

