Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the series of current crises confronting Pakistan started from the conspiracy to oust Nawaz Sharif from the government and bring Imran Khan to rule at any cost

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the series of current crises confronting Pakistan started from the conspiracy to oust Nawaz Sharif from the government and bring Imran Khan to rule at any cost.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said the recent revelations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's senior lawyer and a journalist about how Nawaz Sharif was deliberately framed in the Panama papers with an objective to oust him from government and banning from politics was what they knew from the very first day.

"However, these revelations are very important even now because the truth is coming out bit by bit," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said in the whole process of ousting Nawaz Sharif and bringing Imran Khan to rule, Pakistan had suffered huge losses, democratic evolution was hindered and the economy was severely affected.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that rectification of the actions taken against Nawaz Sharif was very important to improve the situation.

"Alhamdulillah, I am proud that my leader stood for the right in history and got vindicated," he remarked.

