Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to transform through precision farming: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Dairy industry experts emphasized on Tuesday that Pakistan's dairy and beef sectors need to undergo transformation through precision farming to achieve better results.

Despite being 4th largest milk producer in the world and major sub-sectors of agriculture, contributing, along with livestock, over 60% of value-added agriculture and 11.7% of the total GDP contribution, the dairy sector faces persistent challenges that hinder its optimal potential, said a news release.

With a population of 240 million people to meet their protein and dairy needs, Pakistan’s dairy and beef industry is largely underperforming, which requires huge efforts to improve it these views were expressed by industry experts while speaking at an event that marked the partnership between Cloud Agri Pakistan, with NASNA, an Australian livestock company, one of the leading exporters in live animals, and Denkavit Nederland, the Dutch global leader in feed for young animals with over 90 years of knowledge and experience in the field of young animals’ feed solutions.

Dr Rana Shaukat Hussain, CEO of Cloud Agri Pakistan & Global business Director of Cloud Agri Group said, by joining forces with NASNA and Denkavit, “we are not only facilitating the introduction of superior livestock and nutrition solutions but also fostering a platform for knowledge exchange and the implementation of international best practices to Pakistan dairy and beef farmers.”

The collaboration, he said, is poised to bring unprecedented benefits to the Pakistani dairy and beef sector. NASNA will serve as the exclusive provider of high-quality Australian dairy and beef animals, while Denkavit will supply state-of-the-art calf rearing solutions to meet the diverse needs of Pakistani livestock farmers.

By supplying superior cattle breeds from Australia and introducing advanced calf nutrition solutions, the partnership aims to elevate Pakistan's dairy and livestock sectors to global standards going forward, he added.

Hussain said this strategic alignment is set to empower local farmers and stakeholders with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance the production, improve animal health, and drive overall industry advancement.

Henny Fokel de Vries, Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan, hoped that partnership between Dutch and Pakistani company Cloud Agri will lead to developing Pakistani livestock sector on modern lines.

She said over 50 Dutch companies are operating in Pakistan, including in Dairy and Agriculture sectors. She assured her full support for Pakistani and Dutch companies operating in the Dairy Sector.

Dutch envoy said Pakistan and the Netherlands have been engaged in what she calls historic cooperation in the dairy and livestock sector.

As part of this partnership, a comprehensive knowledge-sharing framework will be established to equip farmers with the skills and insights needed to adopt modern farming and livestock management techniques to cater the increasing demand for dairy and protein needs and to meet the food security challenges as well as to uplift the quality of produce to meet the international standards for export.

To improve the genetics of local cattle breeds and increase milk production, the government of Punjab is implementing various policy interventions in dairy and beef breeding.

These interventions include the provision of AI services, breeding programs, capacity building, financial support, and the development of breeding policies, as well as creating opportunities for beef export by creating FMD Free compartments.

With an extensive population of around 30 million cows and same number of buffaloes, along with over 100 million sheep and goats, these animals collectively yield over 60 million tonnes of milk annually, underscoring the sector's critical role in meeting domestic nutritional needs and supporting livelihoods.

Dr Sajjad Hussain Sanghi (DG Research L&DD Punjab) said that the livestock sector in Pakistan has historically been dominated by small-scale producers, with traditional methods prevailing across the country.

However, with the advent of modern technologies and increased awareness, industry is undergoing a transformation. The government’s department on an ad-hoc basis working seamlessly to develop FMD free programs as well as facilitating the global companies for Private Public Partnerships to welcome advanced vaccine technologies in the country.

Smallholder farmers are gradually adopting innovative practices such as improved breeding techniques, better feed management, and advanced healthcare for livestock.

Inefficiencies in the production process, coupled with a lack of awareness among farmers regarding modern techniques for enhancing milk and meat output, pose significant challenges. Moreover, inadequate infrastructure, including storage and transportation facilities, exacerbates quality and hygiene concerns, further hampering sectoral growth.

UVAS is joining hands with private companies and has run veterinary academy to play its role at provincial as well as at

the national level.

Leveraging technological innovations, promoting sustainable practices, and strengthening market linkages and advanced breeding programs in both dairy and beef farming can play a vital role in driving economic growth and improving livelihoods across the country.

Prof Dr Muhammad Mazhar Ayaz, Vice Chancellor, CUVAS Bahawalpur said such events provide a platform for key stakeholders, industry experts, academia, and Govt. livestock department, agricultural professionals and dairy and beef farmers across Pakistan to converge, share insights, and chart a collective pathway toward a more dynamic and sustainable future to meet the food and feed requirements for increasing population and CUVAS will always welcome to join hands with private sectors to meet the country needs and knowledge.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha - Ex VC UVAS/ UED said this tripartite collaboration's vision should extend beyond immediate commercial interests and foster enduring partnerships that benefit Pakistani dairy and livestock farmers. The influx of high-quality dairy advanced nutrition solutions and live cattle will invigorate Pakistan’s trade relations with Netherlands and Australia, strengthening the bond between the nations and reinforcing their shared commitment to agricultural excellence and growth in livestock sector.