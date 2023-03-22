UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Death Toll From Earthquake In Afghanistan Increases To 9 People - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Pakistan's Death Toll From Earthquake in Afghanistan Increases to 9 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Pakistani death toll from a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that hit northeastern Afghanistan has risen to nine people, with another 44 people being injured, Pakistani newspaper The news reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

On Tuesday, the earthquake was recorded at 16:47 GMT in the Hindu Kush mountains, most of which are located in Afghanistan, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). Its epicenter was located 38 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of the village of Jurm in the Afghan province of Badakhshan, and the source was detected at a depth of 191 kilometers. Tremors were felt in several neighboring countries. In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan several houses were damaged.

The media noted that tremors were felt in a number of regions of the central and northern parts of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

9 hours ago
 Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

10 hours ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.