MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Pakistani death toll from a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that hit northeastern Afghanistan has risen to nine people, with another 44 people being injured, Pakistani newspaper The news reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

On Tuesday, the earthquake was recorded at 16:47 GMT in the Hindu Kush mountains, most of which are located in Afghanistan, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). Its epicenter was located 38 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of the village of Jurm in the Afghan province of Badakhshan, and the source was detected at a depth of 191 kilometers. Tremors were felt in several neighboring countries. In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan several houses were damaged.

The media noted that tremors were felt in a number of regions of the central and northern parts of Pakistan.