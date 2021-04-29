Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Thursday said Pakistan's defence capability was accomplished and acknowledged, and being fully cognizant of security needs, it was prepared to respond to any misadventure by the enemy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Thursday said Pakistan's defence capability was accomplished and acknowledged, and being fully cognizant of security needs, it was prepared to respond to any misadventure by the enemy.

"Our response in the Balakot incident was a manifestation of the capability and preparedness of our armed forces and our national resolve to defeat ill designs of the enemy," the FO Spokesperson said in response to a question at his weekly press briefing.

Pakistan, he said, had never shied away from talks with India. "We have consistently maintained that there is a need for a 'meaning dialogue' with India and peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues, including the core issue of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute." However, the spokesperson added that for any 'meaningful' and 'result-oriented dialogue' to take place, a 'conducive' and 'enabling environment' was of utmost importance.

"We believe that India, through its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 has vitiated the environment, therefore, the onus is on India to create an enabling environment so that a 'meaning' and 'result-oriented' dialogue can take place." As for the role of a third party, the spokesperson said Pakistan had always highlighted the importance of the international community's role in averting risks to the regional peace and stability, and facilitating a lasting resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council's resolutions, which call for a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had offered COVID relief support to India as a gesture of solidarity and was ready to immediately provide ventilators, Bi PAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure), digital X ray machines, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and related items.

"The offer was made to the Indian side through diplomatic channels and we await response from the Indian side.

We wish the Indian people early relief and recovery," the spokesperson added.

Regarding the visit by Sikh Yatrees from India, he said the visit took place under COVID related health safety protocols strictly in line with the guidelines provided by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan had a consistent policy to support an 'orderly' and 'responsible' withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, leaving no security vacuum that could be exploited by spoilers.

"It is, therefore, important that the withdrawal coincides with the progress in the overall peace process," he added.

The spokesperson further said Pakistan had also emphasized the need for continued support by all international stakeholders and concerted efforts by Afghan parties for a negotiated settlement to bring an end to over four decades long conflict in Afghanistan.

"A peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the larger interest of peace and stability in the region," he added.

As for Pakistan's role in the peace process, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in that regard.

"We believe that reduction of violence leading to ceasefire, reconstruction and economic development in the post-conflict Afghanistan is also important for ensuring sustainable peace and stability," he added.

To a question regarding the recent statement of Saudi Crown Prince about peace with Iran, the spokesperson said, "We welcome Saudi Arabia's initiative for peace with Iran.

"Pakistan enjoys good brotherly relations with both Iran and Saudi Arabia," he said adding,"Pakistan has always stressed the imperative of avoiding any conflict, underscored the importance of defusing tensions and stressed the need for resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means." "We believe that the peace initiative announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will lead to unity among the Muslim World," he added.