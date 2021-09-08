UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Defence Day Ceremony Held In UK

Wed 08th September 2021

Pakistan's Defence Day ceremony held in UK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :British Pakistanis have paid rich tributes to Pakistan Army on its sacrifices and determination at a mega event held in connection with Pakistan's Defence Day in the United Kingdom.

Thousands of people attended the event, wherein national songs and anthem were presented besides the special message of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

In a message to event participants, the minister said that September 6 would be remembered as an ardent and fervent occasion in the history of Pakistan.

"On this day, our valiant Armed Forces, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation, immortalized this day as a symbol of courage, bravery, sacrifice and national integrity by thwarting the evil designs of the enemy," the minister said.

He said that on September 6, 1965, in the darkness of night, the Indian army in fulfilment of its nefarious designs against Pakistan tried to enter Pakistan. "We are proud of the professionalism and bravery of our armed forces." He also paid tribute to the great Pakistani nation and said that it would not deter from sacrificing for the solidarity and honour of Pakistan.

Sheikh said, "We observe this day every year with the remembrance of national spirit and for renewal of our resolve to lay down our lives for our beloved motherland."He said that Pakistan played a historical role in maintaining the peace and added that Pakistan's armed forces and its nation were always ready for every sacrifice for this motherland.

