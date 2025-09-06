Pakistan’s Defence Day reminds bravery of 1965 War heroes: Raja Ansari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh Affairs, Barrister Raja Khaleeq uz Zaman Ansari Saturday said that the September 6, reminds the nation about befitting response of our brave Armed Forces to India's cowardly aggression against Pakistan in the war of 1965.

In a message on the Defence Day, being observed across the country on September 6, Raja Ansari said that September 6, 1965, proved to the enemy that Pakistan’s defence is impregnable. “Our brave soldiers stood like an iron wall against the cowardly attack carried out under the cover of darkness. The largest tank battle at Chawinda set a remarkable example of courage and determination,” he added.

Raja Ansari said that on this day, the nation pays tribute to the martyrs and ghazis who defended the motherland with unmatched bravery.

He termed the 1965 war a historic battle and a glorious chapter in Pakistan’s defence history.

He further noted that Pakistan Army not only foiled India’s surprise attack but also demonstrated great patriotism and duty, killing around 800 Indian soldiers on the first day of the war. “The fearless officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom, setting an everlasting example of sacrifice,” he said.

The spokesperson stated that after the war, Pakistan emerged as a stronger nation, and its spirited forces crushed the ambitions of five time larger enemy. He reiterated that even today, Pakistan’s defence remains unshakable and non-negotiable.