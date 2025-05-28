Pakistan’s defence impregnable, invincible post-Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, says PML-N Leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt on Wednesday said that Pakistan's defence has become impregnable and invincible after the Pakistani armed forces rendered a devastating response to Indian aggression on May 10th under Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

He made these remarks during a Youm-e-Takbeer ceremony held at a local hotel here, organized by PML-N Rawalpindi Chapter and attended by a large number of party leaders and supporters. Air Vice Marshal (retd) Aftab Hussain, Chairman Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan Abdullah Hameed Gul, Information Secretary of Muslim League Balochistan Afghan Farid, Mirza Mansoor Baig, Divisional President of Muslim League Labor Wing and former Deputy Mayor Khalid Saeed Butt, Mrs. Asma Ismail Butt, District President Tanveer Akhtar Sheikh and host Naeem Pasha attended the event.

Senator Nasir Butt said the Pakistani armed forces showed India its place in just a few hours on May 10th.

He added that the unity shown by the nation in support of the armed forces was a clear sign of national strength and cohesion.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, he said, “We all pledge to stand united for the defence of Pakistan.” He also emphasized that only those who serve the people deserve to stay in power.

PML-N leader Sajjad Khan also spoke at the event, praising Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He said she has taken revolutionary steps in Punjab, and if given more time, the province could be compared to Paris in terms of development.

Khan paid tribute to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan Armed Forces for making Pakistan a nuclear power.

Youm-e-Takbeer is celebrated to mark the day Pakistan successfully conducted its nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, becoming the first Muslim nuclear power.