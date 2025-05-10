Open Menu

Pakistan's Defence Is Impregnable: PA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan's defence is impregnable: PA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that country's defence was invincible and Pakistan Armed Forces had practically demonstrated professionalism and national spirit.

According to a press release issued here, he said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan Armed Forces had raised the nation’s head with pride through their foresight, leadership and courageous decision.

He said, "Pakistan has once again sent a clear message to the world that its defence is impregnable."

he affirmed that Pakistan is in safe, strong and patriotic hands led by those who not only protect national sovereignty but also strive to promote regional peace.

He said, "Professional competence and unwavering spirit demonstrated by the Pakistan Armed Forces is a source of great pride for the entire nation."

He said, "The country faces all challenges with unity and a decisive message has been delivered to opponents that whosoever will dare to look at Pakistan with ill intent will face dire consequences."

He reiterated that the nation places full trust in its leadership and armed forces and remained committed to the honor and prosperity of the motherland at every front.

Recent Stories

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

3 minutes ago
 Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in in ..

Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank

3 minutes ago
 COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians w ..

COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyan ..

30 minutes ago
 Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hos ..

Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital on PM’s directives

3 minutes ago
 All private, public sector educational institution ..

All private, public sector educational institutions in AJK to be opened May 13

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop ov ..

Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola

44 minutes ago
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her ..

Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child

49 minutes ago
 Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along ..

Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along highways to boost revenue, fig ..

1 second ago
 CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemica ..

CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemical by AsiaPak, Montage Oil

2 seconds ago
 Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds

Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds

4 seconds ago
 Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on ..

Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on installation of toll plazas i ..

6 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tri ..

Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tribute to Pakistan Army

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan