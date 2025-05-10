Pakistan's Defence Is Impregnable: PA Speaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that country's defence was invincible and Pakistan Armed Forces had practically demonstrated professionalism and national spirit.
According to a press release issued here, he said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan Armed Forces had raised the nation’s head with pride through their foresight, leadership and courageous decision.
He said, "Pakistan has once again sent a clear message to the world that its defence is impregnable."
he affirmed that Pakistan is in safe, strong and patriotic hands led by those who not only protect national sovereignty but also strive to promote regional peace.
He said, "Professional competence and unwavering spirit demonstrated by the Pakistan Armed Forces is a source of great pride for the entire nation."
He said, "The country faces all challenges with unity and a decisive message has been delivered to opponents that whosoever will dare to look at Pakistan with ill intent will face dire consequences."
He reiterated that the nation places full trust in its leadership and armed forces and remained committed to the honor and prosperity of the motherland at every front.
