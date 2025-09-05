Pakistan’s Defence Will Remain Impregnable: Religious Affairs Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Friday said that Defence Day is the day to pay homage to the martyrs, acknowledge the heroes unmatchable contributions and renew the pledge that Pakistan’s defence will always remain impregnable.
Paying rich tributes to the martyrs, the federal minister reaffirmed that Pakistan will always remain undefeatable and said “Defence Day is a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unity when the people of Pakistan and its armed forces together safeguarded the sovereignty of the motherland”.
He said that every year, the nation commemorates September 06 as Defence Day to recall the 1965 war when India attacked Pakistan and the armed forces, with the support of the entire nation, defended the homeland with unmatched bravery.
In an exclusive talk with APP, he said that Pakistan’s armed forces deserve the highest tribute for their eternal sacrifices. Referring to the Maarka-e-Haq of 2025, he said that once again the enemy attempted aggression against Pakistan but the armed forces, under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, gave a historic response that illuminated Pakistan’s name across the world.
“We are thankful to Allah Almighty for this great achievement which has now become part of national history,” he remarked.
The minister said that the purpose of observing Defence Day is to remember the martyrs, pay them homage, and unite the nation for the country’s security-just as the people of Pakistan stood together during the Maarka-e-Haq and in 1965.
Congratulating the nation, he said, “If the people remain united in the same spirit, no one will ever dare to cast an evil eye on Pakistan.”
Meanwhile, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman said that September 06 revives the memories of 1965 when the enemy launched a surprise attack with the expectation of celebrating victory in Lahore, but the valiant soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army foiled their designs with exemplary sacrifices.
He said that the armed forces shattered the enemy’s ambitions, and that spirit is still alive and renewed every year.
Referring to May 09 this year, he noted that the enemy once again tried to challenge Pakistan, but the nation and the armed forces gave such a strong response that the entire world praised Pakistan and condemned the aggressor.
“We are confident that this passion and determination will remain alive forever, and the people of Pakistan along with their brave forces will continue to give a befitting reply to any enemy,” he added.
