Pakistan's Defense Become Impregnable Due To Nuclear Test: Naeem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan's defense become impregnable due to nuclear test: Naeem

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Balochistan central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim Saturday said that the whole nation was proud of being a nuclear power and the country's defence has become impregnable due to the nuclear explosions.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir, he said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, ignoring international pressure, made a historic decision to make Pakistan a nuclear power on May 28, 1998.

He said that by acquiring nuclear capability, Pakistan's geographical borders were secured and no one can even think of any hostility against it, he said adding that the atomic capability put the adversary just to hollow threats.

He said that May 28 was the pledge renewal day and congratulates the entire nation and armed forces on the occasion of this important day.

He said that under the auspices of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan, a program would be held on May 28 at Press Club Quetta regarding Youm-eTakbir which would be addressed by PML-N Balochistan President and former Provincial Minister Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel and other leaders.

