(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji Thursday said that the entire nation was proud to has a nuclear power as Pakistan's defence had become invincible after nuclear tests in Chaghi on May 28, 1998

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji Thursday said that the entire nation was proud to has a nuclear power as Pakistan's defence had become invincible after nuclear tests in Chaghi on May 28, 1998. Addressing a function in connection with 'Youm-e-Takbeer', he said the historic decision was made and successful nuclear detonations were carried out in the rocky and lofty mountains of Balochistan which enhanced the prestige of Pakistan in the world.

He said that the acquisition of nuclear capability secured Pakistan's geographical borders and made it possible to counter the war frenzy and aggressive intentions of the enemy like India.

"If we did not have nuclear capability today, the enemy can harm us," he said adding that the May 28 was the day of renewal of the covenant.

He congratulated the entire nation and armed forces on this auspicious day saying as all together would celebrate and highlight the importance of the day when the country became a nuclear power so that enemies of the country could not look with a dirty eye.

He said that Pakistan was the first nuclear power in the world of islam.

He paid tributes to all those who played a role in making Pakistan a nuclear power, their tireless efforts had made Pakistan unbeatable.

He said that whenever the PML-N government had come to power, it had ensured the development, peace, stability and security of the country.

"The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is committed to the agenda of welfare of the common man and economic stability of the country", he concluded.