Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: Federal Minister for Defense Production, Raza Hayat Hiraj

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 11:13 PM
Federal Minister for Defense Production, Raza Hayat Hiraj, on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan’s defense is not only strong but also invincible, and its military strength has gained international recognition following its recent demonstration of capabilities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Defense Production, Raza Hayat Hiraj, on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan’s defense is not only strong but also invincible, and its military strength has gained international recognition following its recent demonstration of capabilities.
Talking to a private news channel, he stated that while the world was previously leaning towards India regarding military strength, recent developments have changed this perception.
He said that Pakistan’s armed forces shattered the myth of India’s superiority and proved their strength on the battlefield.
He added that Pakistan’s military capabilities and defense technologies have gained global recognition.
The minister said Pakistan’s defense production sector has grown, and demand for its products has increased.
He highlighted that India itself requested a ceasefire after Pakistan displayed its military response.
He stressed that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but fully capable of responding to any aggression.
