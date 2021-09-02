UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Defense Stronger & More Invincible: PTI Leader Hamza

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:49 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Thursday said Pakistan's defense was stronger and more invincible than the past

In a statement, he said PTI government was committed to bring prosperity in the country, saying Pakistan had proved in 1965 that its defense was invincible and our armed forces had thwarted every conspiracy against the country with the support of the people.

He said security forces and the nation were united to tackle every challenge of the motherland and they would continue to contribute for the development of the country.

PTI leader said Defense Day reminds us the everlasting sacrifices, bravery and courage of our armed forces who during the1965 war displayed unparalleled professionalism to defend the homeland.

Hamza said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would open new avenues of development in the Balochistan which would usher a new era of economic and social uplift in the country.

Enemies were engaged in vicious attempts to spread terrorism but our valiant forces and people would thwart their every nefarious design, he added.

