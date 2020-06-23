UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Delicious Mangoes Becoming 'increasingly Popular In Australia': High Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:45 PM

Pakistan's delicious mangoes becoming 'increasingly popular in Australia': High Commissioner

Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Tuesday said Pakistan's delicious and juicy mangoes were becoming increasingly popular in Australia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Tuesday said Pakistan's delicious and juicy mangoes were becoming increasingly popular in Australia.

Dr Shaw took to Twitter to show his love for Pakistani mangoes and shared a few pictures of himself enjoying the fruit.

"Savouring the Pakistani 'aam', my favourite summer fruit that's an intrinsic part of Pakistan's culture, art, poetry and literature," he wrote in his tweet.

He said Pakistan was the world's sixth largest exporter of mangoes, with its delicious and juicy mangoes becoming increasingly popular in Australia.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Australia Twitter Love

Recent Stories

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

34 minutes ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

3 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.