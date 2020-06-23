(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Tuesday said Pakistan's delicious and juicy mangoes were becoming increasingly popular in Australia.

Dr Shaw took to Twitter to show his love for Pakistani mangoes and shared a few pictures of himself enjoying the fruit.

"Savouring the Pakistani 'aam', my favourite summer fruit that's an intrinsic part of Pakistan's culture, art, poetry and literature," he wrote in his tweet.

He said Pakistan was the world's sixth largest exporter of mangoes, with its delicious and juicy mangoes becoming increasingly popular in Australia.