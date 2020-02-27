UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Desire For Peace Not Its Weakness: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Pakistan's desire for peace not its weakness: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Pakistan's desire for peace in the region was not its weakness.

February 27, 2019 was the historic day when the valiant Pakistani armed forces foiled the Indian aggression, she said in a series of tweets.

Paying tributes to the Pakistan Air Force pilots, who ruined the Indian pride by downing two Indian fighter jets, the SAPM said the world had witnessed that Pakistan was fully capable of defending its sovereignty.

She said Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence but it would give the enemy February 27 like surprise for its any act of aggression.

She said the nation was observing the day with the pledge that it was united for the defence of motherland and anybody casting an evil eye on Pakistan would face similar fate.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Firdous Ashiq Awan February 2019

Recent Stories

PM leaves to Qatar on one-day visit

13 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 February 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Georgia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

11 hours ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

11 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence aga ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.