UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Desires 'trade, Not Aid' As Islamabad-Washington Rebuild Ties: FM Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Pakistan's desires 'trade, not aid' as Islamabad-Washington rebuild ties: FM Bilawal

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken a wide range of global and regional issues at their first face-to-face meeting, including the food security crisis, that is exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken a wide range of global and regional issues at their first face-to-face meeting, including the food security crisis, that is exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The 45-minute meeting, held at the United Nations, was "cordial and positive", Bhutto-Zardari told APP correspondent in a brief interview.

The foreign minister said he spoke about the acute challenges that Pakistan was facing in security of food, water and energy stemming from a whole host of issues ranging from climate change to "issues in neighborhood".

Wednesday's meeting followed May 6 phone call by Blinken to Bhutto-Zardari during which the top US diplomat reiterated the desire to strengthen broad-based US-Pakistan bilateral relationship.

Secretary Blinken had also highlighted ongoing engagement between the two countries on trade and investment, climate, energy, health, and education.

On Wednesday, Bilawal-Bhutto told APP that Pakistan's new government believed in "trade, not aid" as the two countries rebuild their relations, and that was the message he conveyed to Blinken.

Pakistan, he said, believed in engagement and will continue to advance its relations with all countries, and he welcome US initiative to convene the food security meeting.

Earlier, welcoming his Pakistani counterpart, Secretary Blinken said, "I'm grateful for Pakistan's participation (in food security meeting) and engagement on this to look at concrete steps we can take to address the food insecurity issues, to help people in need around the world.

"But beyond that, this is an important opportunity for us to talk about the many issues we're working together. We want to focus on the work we're doing to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the United States and Pakistan, of course, focused on regional security. " Noting that Pakistan is now in the chairmanship of the Group of 77 (developing countries), he said the United States is looking forward to strengthening its relations and open dialogue communication with the group.

An official press release on the Bliken-Bilawal talks is expected later.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World United Nations Ukraine Education Water United States May All From Government Top

Recent Stories

US Sees No Evidence of Russia Using Anti-Drone Las ..

US Sees No Evidence of Russia Using Anti-Drone Laser Weapons in Ukraine - Pentag ..

56 seconds ago
 US Reopens Kiev Embassy on Wednesday After 3-Month ..

US Reopens Kiev Embassy on Wednesday After 3-Month Closure Due to Conflict - Rep ..

57 seconds ago
 Protest at Phulleli bridge causes severe traffic j ..

Protest at Phulleli bridge causes severe traffic jam

59 seconds ago
 EU Approves $1.2Bln Support Scheme for Italian Agr ..

EU Approves $1.2Bln Support Scheme for Italian Agricultural Sector Amid Ukrainia ..

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Says Can Not Confirm Authenticity of Repo ..

Pentagon Says Can Not Confirm Authenticity of Reported Turkish Demands for NATO ..

11 minutes ago
 Every step being taken as per law, constitution: C ..

Every step being taken as per law, constitution: CM

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.