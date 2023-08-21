Chairman of the Standing Committee on Oil and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir on Monday said that the progress of Pakistan was linked to the development and prosperity of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Standing Committee on Oil and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir on Monday said that the progress of Pakistan was linked to the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

In his statement issued here, he said that Balochistan was a province rich in natural resources saying it was 43% of Pakistan in terms of area and economic development. Minerals of Pakistan are present in this province, the treasure hidden in these mountains can change the destiny of Pakistan. The solution to Pakistan's economic problems lies in owning these hidden treasures, he said.

He said that the destiny of the country could not be changed with the help of other countries and loans from financial institutions.

According to a cautious estimate by experts, there are mineral reserves worth 8 to 10 trillion Dollars in the country, he said adding that by immediately targeting these reserves, we could move from poverty and everything in between to the heights of growth and prosperity.

He said that this was possible only when we use the mineral reserves of Balochistan, a summit on minerals was organized at the official level in the past few days in which countries around the world and their companies were offered investment in the mining sector.

In Pakistan, he said that Pakistan could not move forward without solving the problems of Balochistan, the development of Pakistan linked to the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

Local people are the first to get employment in Balochistan, they should be included as a priority in all mineral exploration and development projects so that they also feel the right to local development through agreements with domestic and foreign investors.