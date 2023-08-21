Open Menu

Pakistan's Development Linked With Progress Of Balochistan: Chairman Of The Standing Committee On Oil And Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Pakistan's development linked with progress of Balochistan: Chairman of the Standing Committee on Oil and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Oil and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir on Monday said that the progress of Pakistan was linked to the development and prosperity of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Standing Committee on Oil and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir on Monday said that the progress of Pakistan was linked to the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

In his statement issued here, he said that Balochistan was a province rich in natural resources saying it was 43% of Pakistan in terms of area and economic development. Minerals of Pakistan are present in this province, the treasure hidden in these mountains can change the destiny of Pakistan. The solution to Pakistan's economic problems lies in owning these hidden treasures, he said.

He said that the destiny of the country could not be changed with the help of other countries and loans from financial institutions.

According to a cautious estimate by experts, there are mineral reserves worth 8 to 10 trillion Dollars in the country, he said adding that by immediately targeting these reserves, we could move from poverty and everything in between to the heights of growth and prosperity.

He said that this was possible only when we use the mineral reserves of Balochistan, a summit on minerals was organized at the official level in the past few days in which countries around the world and their companies were offered investment in the mining sector.

In Pakistan, he said that Pakistan could not move forward without solving the problems of Balochistan, the development of Pakistan linked to the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

Local people are the first to get employment in Balochistan, they should be included as a priority in all mineral exploration and development projects so that they also feel the right to local development through agreements with domestic and foreign investors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Oil Progress All From Employment

Recent Stories

Food Panda riders protest against incidents of rob ..

Food Panda riders protest against incidents of robbery

8 seconds ago
 Experts demand forum for Plant Breeders

Experts demand forum for Plant Breeders

56 seconds ago
 A protest rally held against murder of minor girl ..

A protest rally held against murder of minor girl Fatima Phuriro

57 seconds ago
 Conrad Robert Tribble assumes responsibility as US ..

Conrad Robert Tribble assumes responsibility as US Consul General

59 seconds ago
 Bilawal demands culprits arrest involved in PPP of ..

Bilawal demands culprits arrest involved in PPP office-bearers killing

1 minute ago
 Delegation of industrialists meets S.M Tanveer

Delegation of industrialists meets S.M Tanveer

1 minute ago
10 touts rounded up from excise office

10 touts rounded up from excise office

6 minutes ago
 Experts call for promoting interfaith harmony to a ..

Experts call for promoting interfaith harmony to avert Jaranwala like incident

4 minutes ago
 42 FIRs, registered for violating dengue SOPs in 2 ..

42 FIRs, registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 CPJ slams India for blocking independent Kashmiri ..

CPJ slams India for blocking independent Kashmiri news outlet 'The Kashmir Walla ..

4 minutes ago
 Former SP Traffic of Hyderabad Mukhtiar Solangi as ..

Former SP Traffic of Hyderabad Mukhtiar Solangi assumes acting charge of SSP Hyd ..

4 minutes ago
 Distribution of Assistive Devices and Financial As ..

Distribution of Assistive Devices and Financial Assistance held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan