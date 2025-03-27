Pakistan’s Diagnostic Industry Achieves Milestone, Moves Towards Export-oriented Growth
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Pakistan’s diagnostic industry has achieved a historic milestone, transitioning from an import-dependent sector to one with export potential, marking a significant step towards economic self-reliance.
Leading institutions, including Lab Diagnostic System (LDS) and Saman-e-Shifa Foundation, have announced transformative developments in the field, highlighting the role of local manufacturers in advancing diagnostic technology.
Representatives of the diagnostic industry, while briefing the media, stated that Pakistan has made substantial progress in traditional testing and is now embracing modern diagnostic solutions. They emphasized the need for policy reforms and strategic government support to sustain this momentum, similar to initiatives undertaken in regional countries like India, Bangladesh, and Iran.
Post-COVID-19, the domestic diagnostic industry has played a crucial role in combating diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya by supplying locally manufactured testing kits. Industry leaders expressed hope that the government would extend continued support to the sector, as seen in the pharmaceutical industry, to further strengthen national healthcare infrastructure and economic stability, said a news release.
To enhance technological advancements, agreements for technology transfer are being finalized with China and other international partners, enabling contract manufacturing and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) production in Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Mahmood, Member of the Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP) and CEO of Lab Diagnostic System (LDS), stated that Pakistan’s diagnostic industry is at a turning point. Prof. Dr. Syed Shahid Noor, Chairman of Saman-e-Shifa Foundation, emphasized that with the right government policies, the sector can achieve global competitiveness.
Industry representatives urged the government to introduce effective policies that would foster further growth, positioning Pakistan’s diagnostic industry as a vital contributor to the national economy.
