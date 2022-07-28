UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations To Kick Off At D-chowk In Evening

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The celebrations of Pakistan's diamond jubilee will officially kick off on Thursday evening here at D-Chowk Islamabad.

The Ministry for Information and Broadcasting and the Capital Development Authority(CDA) have organized a joint grand opening ceremony in this regard at 8pm.

The celebrations will include a laser light show, fireworks, and a music concert, featuring renowned singers Sahir Ali Baga, Maliko, Humira Arshad, Sonia Azim, Muhammad Ali and Shaan Khan.

The inauguration ceremony will also be shown on big screens installed at different points of the provincial capitals including "Teen Talwar Clifton Karachi, Liberty Chowk Gulberg Lahore and Meezan Chowk, Quetta.

