BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) ::Pakistan's digital achievements wow the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states at the 2021 China-SCO Forum on the Digital Economy Industry and the Smart China Expo 2021 starting from Monday (August 23) in China's tech hub of Chongqing.

The digital achievements, which are showcased in the Pakistan Pavilion, feature the contributions of two digital-minded organisations in Pakistan.

For the Ignite National Technology Fund of Pakistan (Ignite Pakistan), the pavilion shows how Ignite Pakistan contributes to the development of the digital economy in Pakistan by funding digital-conscious startups besides innovative projects and fostering innovations, according to CEN.

For the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), the pavilion displays how PITB promotes digital applications in areas of public services, corporate support, youth empowerment and employment, and digital government management.

The pavilion also introduces rich repertoire of tourism resources and unique handicrafts and carpets in Pakistan.

Themed "Promoting the Digital Economy for Common Prosperity", the three-day Forum includes the opening ceremony and main forum, signing ceremony of cooperation projects, sub-forums, and offline exhibitions, and is designed to build a platform for industrial development and cooperation in the digital economy, promote international exchanges and cooperation, and achieve mutual benefits.

The forum is attended by all 18 SCO member states, the SCO Secretariat, the SCO business Council and the SCO Youth Council in both online and offline modes.