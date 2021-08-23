UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Digital Achievements Shine At China-SCO Forum

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:11 PM

Pakistan's digital achievements shine at China-SCO forum

Pakistan's digital achievements wow the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states at the 2021 China-SCO Forum on the Digital Economy Industry and the Smart China Expo 2021 starting from Monday (August 23) in China's tech hub of Chongqing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) ::Pakistan's digital achievements wow the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states at the 2021 China-SCO Forum on the Digital Economy Industry and the Smart China Expo 2021 starting from Monday (August 23) in China's tech hub of Chongqing.

The digital achievements, which are showcased in the Pakistan Pavilion, feature the contributions of two digital-minded organisations in Pakistan.

For the Ignite National Technology Fund of Pakistan (Ignite Pakistan), the pavilion shows how Ignite Pakistan contributes to the development of the digital economy in Pakistan by funding digital-conscious startups besides innovative projects and fostering innovations, according to CEN.

For the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), the pavilion displays how PITB promotes digital applications in areas of public services, corporate support, youth empowerment and employment, and digital government management.

The pavilion also introduces rich repertoire of tourism resources and unique handicrafts and carpets in Pakistan.

Themed "Promoting the Digital Economy for Common Prosperity", the three-day Forum includes the opening ceremony and main forum, signing ceremony of cooperation projects, sub-forums, and offline exhibitions, and is designed to build a platform for industrial development and cooperation in the digital economy, promote international exchanges and cooperation, and achieve mutual benefits.

The forum is attended by all 18 SCO member states, the SCO Secretariat, the SCO business Council and the SCO Youth Council in both online and offline modes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Punjab China Chongqing Shanghai Hub August Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat surprises fans by her new hairstyle

Mehwish Hayat surprises fans by her new hairstyle

4 minutes ago
 Joint strategy underway for security of Chinese na ..

Joint strategy underway for security of Chinese nationals, companies in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Kohat hospitals to be given MTI status for improve ..

Kohat hospitals to be given MTI status for improved health facilities: Ziaullah ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Develop Military Cooperation With ..

Russia Ready to Develop Military Cooperation With Myanmar - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Iran Supports Formation of Inclusive Government in ..

Iran Supports Formation of Inclusive Government in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministr ..

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Has No Plans to Interfere in Ongoing Devel ..

Kremlin Has No Plans to Interfere in Ongoing Developments in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.