Pakistan’s digital future hinges on data governance reforms: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Panelists at a policy dialogue stressed the need for introducing comprehensive and cohesive data protection laws and frameworks in the country so that the misuse of data might be stopped.

The policy dialogue titled, "Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) on Data Governance in Pakistan," was organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Wednesday.

The event was attended by a cross-section of the society, including policymakers, experts, and digital stakeholders to assess Pakistan’s readiness to manage the challenges of digital transformation in a data-driven world, said a press release.

In his opening remarks, SDPI Executive Director Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, terming data ‘the new synonym for wealth and power’, warned that its misuse could lead to societal harm. “In our drive for digitalization, we are overlooking crucial aspects of data protection,” he said, citing recent examples of financial data breaches and warning against Pakistan becoming another cautionary tale like Bangladesh’s central bank hack.

Pakistan has the potential and legislative scaffolding to become a leader in digital governance, it should act swiftly to harmonize its laws, protect citizen data, and ensure equitable access to information, he said, adding that SDPI is committed to continuing such platforms for dialogue, aiming to drive meaningful policy reforms for a secure and inclusive digital Pakistan.

Brigadier (R) Muhammad Yasin, Advisor Emeritus at SDPI, emphasizing the session’s importance for “economic growth, public trust, and global cooperation,” pointed out that although Pakistan has introduced progressive legislation, including the Digital Nation Act, “no law is permanent,” and continuous refinement is essential to adapt to the evolving digital landscape.

Mr Ikram ul Haq Qureshi, a representative from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, reiterated that data has become the new currency. He said that under the leadership of Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Ministry has finalized a draft data protection law now ready to enter the legislative pipeline.

“The Digital Nation Pakistan Act will establish a national data governance authority to facilitate secure data sharing between government, businesses, and citizens,” he confirmed.

Presenting findings from the Data for Development (D4D) Asia study, Aslam Hayat of LIRNE Asia pointed out the lack of a unified data standardization policy, absence of a national data-sharing platform, and inefficient use of its existing databases. Despite being a pioneer in data collection since the 1970s, Pakistan still lacks a concrete data protection regime, he added.

During the policy dialogue Pranesh Prakash, also of LIRNE Asia, said Pakistan needs to shift from reactive to proactive transparency. “Data governance isn't just about regulation—it's about open access, equitable digital ecosystems, and innovation,” he noted.

Brigadier Dr. Mohsin Ikhlaq from NADRA discussed indigenous efforts in cybersecurity and raised concerns over unregulated open data practices and overlapping data collection by public and private entities.

Similarly, Dr. Mukkaram Khan, Director-General of Cyber Vigilance at the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), emphasized that while PTA acts as a regulator and not a data holder, greater interoperability between institutions like NADRA and PTA is crucial.

International ICT consultant Pavez Iftikhar criticized the disjointed digital policies between provincial and federal governments, underscoring the need for a cohesive national strategy. “Digital transformation requires infrastructure, PPP frameworks, and regulatory sandboxes for innovation,” he said.

Representing the Ministry of Information Technology, Asfandyar Khan, acknowledged the governance gap and noted that a World Bank-backed project is helping lay the foundation for a robust data governance regime. “We are working to bridge fragmentation through open data policies and civic innovation components to stimulate both public and private sector growth,” he said.