KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Former Federal Information Minister, Javed Jabbar on Wednesday said that a recent global survey has revealed that Pakistan's digital gig economic growth is the fourth fastest in the world.

It may be pertinent to mention here that a survey has revealed that United States led gig economy growth of 78 per cent followed by the United Kingdom 59 per cent, Brazil 48 per cent, Pakistan 47 per cent while Ukraine 36 per cent.

Javed Jabbar expressed these views while sharing the stage with other panelists include Vice President Procter and Gamble Pakistan, Sami Ahmed, Portfolio Manager, Women's Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihood, UN Women Pakistan, Fareeha Ummar and First Woman Mountaineer of Pakistan Samina and noted moderator Sidra Iqbal at "WeSeeEqual" dialogue jointly organized by P&G and UN Women at a hotel here on Wednesday.

Javed Jabbar, who is also author of several books, said that the subject of balanced population growth is not properly addressed in Pakistan. Many successful women in Pakistan society are waiting to be portrayed to the World and his role models in Pakistan are women, he added.

The former federal minister noted that Sindh in is way ahead of other provinces in Pakistan in terms of protection of women rights and holding debates on the such issues.

He also rejected Pakistan's position at 151 out of 153 countries of the world in terms of the gender parity ranking on the Global Gender Gap Index 2020 which has recently been shown in a report issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and said he will convey his reservations to the WEF because the women in Pakistan are more free and powerful than many other countries in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Sami Ahmed said that we are pleased to continue our work to create an inclusive, gender-equal environment within P&G, while advocating for gender equality externally as well so that everyone can contribute to their full potential.

He said that while we have been working hard to make a meaningful impact for our communities, we are also steadfast in our approach to keep this cause alive through dialogue.

He expressed hope that our words and actions combined will help make a difference. This is yet another step forward toward, the fulfillment of our aspiration to help build a gender-equal world with equal representation and an equal voice for women and men, in our workplace in our communities and in our country, he added.

Fareeha Ummar said that it was the economic pressure that men and women in Pakistan are working side-by-side to make both ends meet. Success stories of many ordinary women in Pakistan needed to be conveyed to the masses, she added.

Sharing her views, the first woman mountaineer of Pakistan, Ms. Samina Khayal Baig termed the endeavor to bring a change in the mindset in Pakistan with regard for providing equal opportunities to women as a challenge itself. She said we should not only celebrate the women on the World Women's Day but also celebrate the women as mother, sister and daughter on each and every day, because all of them contribute a lot in our society.

The panelists also shared their perspectives on different aspects of gender equality including the need to promote women's economic empowerment with a view to benefit the society and the role that media and advertising can play to help raise awareness and break gender-biased stereotypes.

They also expressed their views regarding the myths that are holding us back from equal representation in leadership and the workplace highlighted the importance of men as advocate, for the cause of Gender Equality and stressed a call to action, as every person, every day can be an agent of change, individually and collectively.