Pakistan’s Digital Media Sector Draws Interest From Global Investors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 08:49 PM
Pakistan’s digital media and entertainment landscape is attracting growing interest from international investors as leading global firms expressed their intent to explore investment opportunities in the sector during a high-level meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oxford Frontier Capital in London Ali Farid Khwaja and CEO of Dragonstone Capital, Ms. Christine Cong ZHANG on Thursday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Minister of State on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon at his office.
During the meeting, both the global investors discussed and explored possibilities of investment in Pakistan’s digital media and entertainment sector.
Both CEOs expressed keen interest in contributing to Pakistan’s rapidly evolving entertainment ecosystem. They discussed various potential areas of collaboration including developing digital platforms and investing in technological infrastructure to support content creators across the country.
SAPM Fahd Haroon welcomed the initiative, highlighting the government’s focus on promoting creative industries and attracting foreign investment in the digital sector. He emphasized the importance of building public-private partnerships to unlock the potential of Pakistan’s youth and talent in the fields of entertainment and media.
It was decided to further explore opportunities for collaboration with all sides expressing optimism about future investments that could help position Pakistan as a vibrant hub for digital entertainment in the region.
Dragonstone Capital, a Beijing based tech focused private equity firm which is the founding investor in Tencent Music Entertainment. Christine Cong Zhang is the Founding Partner and CEO of Dragonstone Capital, a multi-strategy asset management firm with $3 billion in AUM, and President of GMG Fund, a $500 million Cayman-registered private equity fund. With over 16 years of experience in private equity, capital markets, and investment banking, she specializes in TMT, healthcare, new energy, and AI investments, as well as cross-border M&A and industry consolidation.
Ali Farid Khwaja, the London-based CEO of Oxford Frontier Capital, owns KTrade Securities (Pakistan) and Oxford Frontier Information Technology (Saudi Arabia) evinced keen interest in investment in Pakistan's music and entertainment industry. It is worth a mention that Oxford Frontier Capital also has co-investments in music, blockchain, and co-working spaces in Pakistan.
In Pakistan, he is a Foundation Council member of NIC Lahore, a RISE Scholarship judge, and an advisory board member for KASBIT and Hamdard University. He has attended courses at National Defense University Pakistan and Georgetown Leadership Seminar (2009), holds a BSc (Hons) with distinction from LUMS (Computer Science and Economics), and is a CFA Charterholder.
