Pakistan’s diplomatic missions, armed forces actively countering Indian aggression: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday assured the National Assembly that country was actively engaging with the international community amid heightened tensions with India, saying that no nation in the world has been left out of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday assured the National Assembly that country was actively engaging with the international community amid heightened tensions with India, saying that no nation in the world has been left out of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach.

Speaking in the House, he said, “We have engaged everyone. Daily contact is being maintained, particularly with our brothers in the Gulf. Iran’s Foreign Minister visited Pakistan two days ago and a full day was spent discussing various strategic options.”

He said Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is in regular contact with the leadership of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. “Our communication with China is also on a daily basis and our mission at the United Nations is actively countering India’s aggressive designs in an effective and impactful manner.”

Khawaja Asif emphasized the need to further intensify these diplomatic efforts to make them more effective.

“The results of Pakistan’s successful diplomacy are already visible,” he said. “Except for a few minor nations, no country has come out in support of India. The majority of the world remains neutral, while key allies such as Türkiye, China and Azerbaijan have openly backed Pakistan.”

He said that even India’s traditional allies have refrained from standing by New Delhi, contrasting it with Israel’s support for India, which he described as a “natural alliance between two anti-Islam states.”

The minister said the partnership between India and Israel reflects their true intentions and enmity toward Muslim nations.

Khawaja Asif lauded religious seminaries and their students, calling them Pakistan’s “second line of defence.”

He highlighted their readiness and potential role in national defence, saying, “These children, deeply rooted in religious values, play an important and positive role in national development and can be fully mobilized if needed.

”

He praised the Pakistan armed forces for their courageous performance along the Line of Control (LoC) and the working boundary, calling it unprecedented in the region’s history.

Despite India’s numerical and technological superiority, including a much larger air force, he proudly said, “Pakistan has shot down five Indian fighter jets – a milestone in aerial warfare history.”

Commenting on the recent Indian drone attack, Khawaja Asif said it was an attempt to detect Pakistani positions. “The drones were not intercepted immediately to avoid revealing our locations. Once they reached a safe zone, they were neutralized,” he added.

He emphasized that all domestic challenges would be handled through national consensus. “The ongoing session of the National Assembly shows the seriousness of the government. The parliament, as the voice of the people, is actively addressing the current crisis,” he said.

Khawaja Asif reassured the nation of the military’s full readiness and active operations. “Let there be no doubt – the Pakistan armed forces are responding decisively and are in a position to carry out continued retaliatory actions, day and night.”

The minister said the political leadership and the nation, including people from all walks of life are united and proud of the armed forces.

“This is a time of national resilience. The enemy’s morale has collapsed, while our people stand like an iron wall behind their army. In the coming days, the world will witness how Pakistan safeguards its land,” he affirmed.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan would not accept any external pressure.

He assured the nation to remain calm, saying that the country is 200 percent ready to respond any aggression, adding that in any retaliatory action, Pakistan will not target Indian civilians and will only strike military installations.