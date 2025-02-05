ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The diplomatic missions of Pakistan across the world on Wednesday observed the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, reiterating the country's resolve to stand with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination.

The Pakistani missions held an array of activities in connection with the Day including seminars, webinars, photo exhibitions and others.

The events were attended by Pakistan's diplomats, expatriates, the notables from host communities and members of the diplomatic corps who were apprised of the struggle of the Kashmiri people and unabated Indian atrocities besides emphasizing a just solution based on the the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

At the events, the heads of the diplomatic missions read out the special messages of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar highlighting Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, France organized a special event marking the Kashmir Solidarity Day. The event was attended by a cross-section of Pakistani diaspora in France, overseas Kashmiris, academics, and journalists who expressed support for the seven decades long struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch voiced strong support for the Kashmiri people in their just struggle against Indian occupation and oppression. She rebuffed India’s efforts to tarnish the image of the Kashmiri freedom movement, terming the movement as peaceful and legitimate and based on the UNSC resolutions.

The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi organized an event at its premises to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. A number of Pakistani and Kashmiri community members based in the UAE attended the event.

In his remarks, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi paid tribute to the valiant people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOKK) and lauded their more than seven decades-long efforts for the realization of the right to self-determination.

The High Commission of Pakistan in New Zealand to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, inline with national inspirations and spirit. Reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to seeking a just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, it was conveyed that Pakistan would continue to lend unstinted moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters till realization of their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Jordan hosted a powerful seminar to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming its unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The event brought together Jordanian notables, prominent social activists, scholars, media persons and members of Pakistani community to raise awareness about the ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination.

Speakers highlighted the history, challenges, and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, underscoring the need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue in line with UN resolutions.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Pakistan Embassy in Moscow. Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali, embassy staff and community attended the event.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Switzerland observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day and Kashmiri community living in Switzerland attended the event to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and supported their just cause.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Lebanon held a webinar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. Panelists including journalists and think tanks from Pakistan and Lebanon shed light on Kashmir issue, Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and Indian illegal actions to consolidate the occupation of IIOJK.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Malaysia also held a Kashmir Solidarity Day event presided over by Chairman MAPIM Cikgu Azmi Abdul Hamid (Sitara-e-Pakistan) who delivered a keynote address. Dr. Abdul Latif (Head of Research at IAIS) and Dr. Jamaluddin Shamsuddin (CEO ACCIN) also addressed the gathering. A large number of civil society and human rights organisations and members of Pakistani community expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK and condemned gross human rights violations.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, Raza Bashir Tarar addressed members of Japanese and Pakistani communities on Kashmir Solidarity Day. A photo exhibition was also organized on the occasion. The Ambassador also read the messages of President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan expressing solidarity with Kashmiris and highlighting Indian atrocities.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at the Pakistan Embassy in Bahrain.

During Kashmir Solidarity Day event at Pakistan Embassy in Vietnam, Ambassador Kohdayar Marri highlighted the plight of the Kashmiri people and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to support the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination. One minute silence was also observed to pay homage to the uncountable sacrifices by the Kashmiri people for their liberation.