UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Diplomatic Surge: Saudi, UAE FMs Discuss Kashmir's Burning Issue

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan's diplomatic surge: Saudi, UAE FMs discuss Kashmir's burning issue

Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan-al Nahyan held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday and discussed the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's move of ending the Valley's special status

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan-al Nahyan held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday and discussed the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's move of ending the Valley's special status.

The meeting took place here at the Foreign Office soon after the arrival of the Saudi and Emirati dignitaries here on a day-long visit.

Prior to the delegation-level talks, the three foreign ministers warmly shook and raised hands in front of cameras as a gesture of unity among the three nations.

The Saudi and Emirati foreign ministers will also hold important meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and with the military leadership.

The visit is taking place after Prime Minister Imran Khan recently held telephonic conversation with the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Also, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) - of which Saudi Arabia and the UAE are important members - has given a clear message on the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir after India abrogated theArticle 370 of its constitution.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Foreign Office Shah Mehmood Qureshi UAE Visit Saudi Jammu Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Trump Wants to Reach 'New and Better' Nuclear Deal ..

24 minutes ago

Massive CO2 emissions in neighbouring countries ma ..

24 minutes ago

Economic activities witness sharp boom owing to pr ..

27 minutes ago

Finland's Non-Discrimination Ombudswoman Defends B ..

27 minutes ago

Kiev Wants Full EU Membership, Not Just 'Special S ..

27 minutes ago

UN Asks Libyan Officials to Cooperate on Benghazi ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.