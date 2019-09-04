Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan-al Nahyan held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday and discussed the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's move of ending the Valley's special status

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan-al Nahyan held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday and discussed the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's move of ending the Valley's special status.

The meeting took place here at the Foreign Office soon after the arrival of the Saudi and Emirati dignitaries here on a day-long visit.

Prior to the delegation-level talks, the three foreign ministers warmly shook and raised hands in front of cameras as a gesture of unity among the three nations.

The Saudi and Emirati foreign ministers will also hold important meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and with the military leadership.

The visit is taking place after Prime Minister Imran Khan recently held telephonic conversation with the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Also, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) - of which Saudi Arabia and the UAE are important members - has given a clear message on the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir after India abrogated theArticle 370 of its constitution.