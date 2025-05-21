- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan's diplomatic warriors all set to unmask India's state-sponsored deceit: Khurram Dastgir
Pakistan's Diplomatic Warriors All Set To Unmask India's State-sponsored Deceit: Khurram Dastgir
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) PML-N Vice President Khurram Dastgir Khan declared that under Bilawal Bhutto's leadership, Pakistan is all set to reach out globally, convincing the European Union, human rights organizations and international media to brutally expose India's heinous propaganda, nefarious activities and state-sponsored terrorism.
In an exclusive interview on a private news channel, Khurram Dastgir Khan said, 'I am honored to be part of this high-level delegation.
He said we will expose India's irresponsible and reprehensible activities to the European Union, Japan, China, countries supporting Palestine, Germany, Islamic nations, human rights organizations, parliament members and media houses globally.
Khurram Dastgir asserted the nation's resolve to expose India's nefarious propaganda machinery, highlighting Pakistan's commitment to truth and justice on the global stage.
He said, 'We will use the world's platform to compel India to acknowledge that there can be no peace without addressing the Kashmir issue, and they will have to come to the negotiating table.
"
He further said that India has become diplomatically isolated on the global stage, whereas Pakistan has garnered unprecedented global support, underscoring the international community's growing recognition of Pakistan's stance on key issues.
He stated that all delegates are mature and responsible, and they will raise global awareness about water bullying by India. If India violates the Indus Waters Treaty(IWT), Pakistan will not compromise and will consider it a declaration of war.
He stated that India's narrative was based on lies and that their attempts at propaganda were being exposed.
Khurram emphasized that Pakistan is committed to dialogue, but any meaningful discussion must include a resolution on the Kashmir issue.
Recent Stories
Four children killed, several injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar bus blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four Children killed in Khuzdar School Bus Blast, Interior Minister strongly condemns attack4 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice condoles Pak Army Maj. Gen. Kashif Azad's aunt demise4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's diplomatic warriors all set to unmask India's state-sponsored deceit: Khurram Dastgir4 minutes ago
-
AJK BISE' team conducts surprise checking of examination centers in state metropolis14 minutes ago
-
Four children killed, several injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar bus blast16 minutes ago
-
4 children killed, several injured in Khuzdar bus blast54 minutes ago
-
Preparations gain momentum for 3-Day Tablighi Ijtema in Baffa, DC and DPO review arrangements54 minutes ago
-
Hujjaj in Makkah express gratitude for govt's quality hajj services this year1 hour ago
-
4 killed, several hurt as bus-truck collide near Rahim Yar Khan1 hour ago
-
5 minor injuries as 12 bogies of Shalimar Express derailed near Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
Ahsan congratulates Air Chief Marshal on tenure extension, describes it as ‘well deserved’10 hours ago
-
Chinese ambassador calls on Air Chief10 hours ago