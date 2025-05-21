ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) PML-N Vice President Khurram Dastgir Khan declared that under Bilawal Bhutto's leadership, Pakistan is all set to reach out globally, convincing the European Union, human rights organizations and international media to brutally expose India's heinous propaganda, nefarious activities and state-sponsored terrorism.

In an exclusive interview on a private news channel, Khurram Dastgir Khan said, 'I am honored to be part of this high-level delegation.

He said we will expose India's irresponsible and reprehensible activities to the European Union, Japan, China, countries supporting Palestine, Germany, Islamic nations, human rights organizations, parliament members and media houses globally.

Khurram Dastgir asserted the nation's resolve to expose India's nefarious propaganda machinery, highlighting Pakistan's commitment to truth and justice on the global stage.

He said, 'We will use the world's platform to compel India to acknowledge that there can be no peace without addressing the Kashmir issue, and they will have to come to the negotiating table.

"

He further said that India has become diplomatically isolated on the global stage, whereas Pakistan has garnered unprecedented global support, underscoring the international community's growing recognition of Pakistan's stance on key issues.

He stated that all delegates are mature and responsible, and they will raise global awareness about water bullying by India. If India violates the Indus Waters Treaty(IWT), Pakistan will not compromise and will consider it a declaration of war.

He stated that India's narrative was based on lies and that their attempts at propaganda were being exposed.

Khurram emphasized that Pakistan is committed to dialogue, but any meaningful discussion must include a resolution on the Kashmir issue.