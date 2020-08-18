UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Direction Set Towards Welfare State In Last Two Years: PM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan's direction set towards welfare state in last two years: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his biggest achievement in the last two years of government was setting Pakistan's direction towards becoming a welfare state.

"If someone asks me what I did for the country during my tenure, I will say that I have set its direction right to realize the dream of its forefathers," the prime minister said in an interview with senior journalist Kamran Khan at Dunya news television channel.

Imran Khan said Pakistan came into being to implement the concept of an Islamic welfare state, in line with the principles of State of Medina with an objective to uplift the downtrodden and weaker segments.

He said his tenure as prime minister was the 'biggest struggle of his life filled with challenges', including crashed economy, foreign debts and power crisis.

"From sports to politics, my entire life is all about struggle. Even in government, I confronted the challenges with a spirit to never give up," he added.

