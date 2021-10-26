(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Executive Director Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri on Tuesday said the COP-26 to be held at Glasgow, the UK was a very significant international conference, where Pakistan's diverse delegations were going to participate in the Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Executive Director Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri on Tuesday said the COP-26 to be held at Glasgow, the UK was a very significant international conference, where Pakistan's diverse delegations were going to participate in the Conference.

Addressing a Pre-COP26 media briefing, he said the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention Climate Change (UNFCCC) was the most significant moot after COP-21 held in Paris where 196 countries adopted the ambitious Paris Agreement to take measures to limit increasing global warming and environmental degradation.

Pakistan, he said was going to have a diverse representation at the international conference where civil society, parliamentarians, think tanks and private sector delegations were attending the event separately. "It will have a unique and positive engagement at the forum this time with many promising outcomes as parliamentarians' delegation will have planned meetings with EU and South Asian parliamentarians," he added.

Dr Suleri said, "International politics will hit the COP-26 meeting at Glasgow as Russian President Viladmiri Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not going to participate in the Conference, where the heads of some 120 countries are going to attend the first day session.

" The key negotiations at the COP-26 would open up with debate on developing countries plight of bearing the brunt of environmental degradation caused by the developed countries, he said.

Secondly, the developed countries would focus on emerging economies like China, India, Brazil and South Africa to reduce their carbon emissions and provide a financing work plan for chipping in global climate change mitigation efforts, the SDPI Executive Director told.

"These conversations do not come to any consensus at this forum, where the developing countries stir the conscious of developed countries to deliver their pledged $100 billion Global Climate Fund that has not been completed yet," he added.

The Loss and damage compensation along with technology of transfer for shifting towards green and environment solutions were also critical points of discussion at the COP-23, he added.

Director Resilient Development Programme SDPI Dr Shafqat Munir moderated the media briefing and introduced the Institute's study on 'Green Recovery during Covid-19 in Power and Energy Sectors'.

Dr Hina Aslam and Dr Sajid Amin, authors of the study, briefed the media on the outcomes and recommendations of their research that suggested an ambitious opportunity to convincingly reduce emissions and debt burden through investments in renewable energy projects.