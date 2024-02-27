Open Menu

Pakistan’s Dubai Consulate Team Visits Injured Of Ajman Fire Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A team of Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, led by Community Welfare Attaché Imran Shahid, visited Zayed Hospital, Kuwaiti Hospital and Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, where doctors briefed it about condition of Pakistani injured in the Ajman fire incident and treatment being provided to them.

Doctors informed that Ijaz s/o Abdul Aziz, a resident of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh, admitted at Zayed (Al Dhaid) Hospital Sharjah had been removed from ventilator. The patient is 65 per cent burnt and his shifting to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) Hospital Abu Dhabi is under consideration, according to a press release received here from Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai.

Doctors further informed that Shahid s/o Mumtaz, a resident of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh, admitted at Al Kuwaiti Hospital Sharjah, was on ventilator with 55 per cent burn injuries. They said Zahoor s/o M. Hayat, a resident of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh, was hospitalized and on the ventilator with 35 per cent burn injuries.

Sikandar s/o Abdul Rahim, the resident of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh who is under treatment at Al Qassimi Hospital Sharjah is 60 per cent burnt and is on ventilator. He is also being considered for shifting to SSMC Hospital Abu Dhabi, apprised the doctors.

According to the news release, Akbar s/o Khamisa Khan, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan Punjab was missing after the unfortunate incident. “Forensic analysis and DNA Tests are currently underway on a burnt human body recovered from the site of incident, feared to be that of Mr. Akbar.”

During the visit, the team met intensive care unit, emergency department authorities, treating doctors, relatives and friends of the injured to ensure extending maximum assistance. “Requisite treatment of all the injured is underway in the ICUs of concerned hospitals. We are duty-bound to ensure all possible assistance to the victims of the ill-fated incident”, Consul General Hussain Muhammad.

