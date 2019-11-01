World Bank Group President David Malpass Thursday said the reforms carried out by Pakistan for ease of doing business would help create jobs, attract investment and generate more tax revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):World Bank Group President David Malpass Thursday said the reforms carried out by Pakistan for ease of doing business would help create jobs, attract investment and generate more tax revenue.

Addressing "Doing Business Reforms Exhibition" held here by the Board of Investment to celebrate Pakistan's 28-point jump in the World Bank's report on ease of doing business, he said he was pleased to be in Pakistan and join those who championed and did so much work for the ease of doing business.

"Thank you prime minister. Thank you everyone," the World Bank President said while clapping.

Also addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan as chief guest, the ceremony was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, federal ministers, BoI Chairman Zubair Gilani and acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder.

The World Bank president said in this year's World Bank report on ease of doing business, Pakistan stood among top ten reformers, which would add to growth and jobs in the coming years.

He said according to the report, Pakistan carried out the most reforms in the South Asia region.

"Your country jumps to 108th place from 136th last year. Your reforms made it easier for the entrepreneurs to start business, get electricity and construction permits, register property, pay taxes and trade across border," he remarked.

"I congratulate you all, prime minister, chief minister, your team for this achievement. Ownership of reforms at a higher level makes big difference," he said He said the reforms made by Pakistan would create better jobs, higher income, attract more investment and generate more tax revenue.

While encouraging more reforms, he called for more measures to protect women welfare and include them in national economy, strengthen the energy and education sectors and simplify the taxation.

David Malpass said a broad-based economy was a must to address the calls of women and youth for better living opportunities.

