UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Ease Of Business Reforms To Create Jobs, More Investment: WB President

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:13 AM

Pakistan's ease of business reforms to create jobs, more investment: WB President

World Bank Group President David Malpass Thursday said the reforms carried out by Pakistan for ease of doing business would help create jobs, attract investment and generate more tax revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):World Bank Group President David Malpass Thursday said the reforms carried out by Pakistan for ease of doing business would help create jobs, attract investment and generate more tax revenue.

Addressing "Doing Business Reforms Exhibition" held here by the Board of Investment to celebrate Pakistan's 28-point jump in the World Bank's report on ease of doing business, he said he was pleased to be in Pakistan and join those who championed and did so much work for the ease of doing business.

"Thank you prime minister. Thank you everyone," the World Bank President said while clapping.

Also addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan as chief guest, the ceremony was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, federal ministers, BoI Chairman Zubair Gilani and acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder.

The World Bank president said in this year's World Bank report on ease of doing business, Pakistan stood among top ten reformers, which would add to growth and jobs in the coming years.

He said according to the report, Pakistan carried out the most reforms in the South Asia region.

"Your country jumps to 108th place from 136th last year. Your reforms made it easier for the entrepreneurs to start business, get electricity and construction permits, register property, pay taxes and trade across border," he remarked.

"I congratulate you all, prime minister, chief minister, your team for this achievement. Ownership of reforms at a higher level makes big difference," he said He said the reforms made by Pakistan would create better jobs, higher income, attract more investment and generate more tax revenue.

While encouraging more reforms, he called for more measures to protect women welfare and include them in national economy, strengthen the energy and education sectors and simplify the taxation.

David Malpass said a broad-based economy was a must to address the calls of women and youth for better living opportunities.

More/iar

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Bank Electricity Business Education David Border Women Murad Ali Shah All From Top Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

30 minutes ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

30 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

30 minutes ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

30 minutes ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan Rejects Split of Kashmir by India

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.