PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Friday said that the government's eco-friendly initiatives are acclaimed internationally and many countries are following Pakistan's successful policies and tree plantation drive to cope with environmental issues.

In a statement , he said KP government has strictly adhered to it's principle of not utilizing agricultural lands in development projects and housing schemes to fulfill its responsibilities in promoting the natural beauty and healthy environment.

On the occasion of 'world Environment Day' he said that the purpose of observing this day is to highlight and identify environmental issues at local and international level.

He said it is our individual and collective responsibility to mitigate these challengesto give healthy environmental to the future generations.

The provincial minister also urged the people to protect natural forests, plant more trees, especially fruit trees and orchards and avoid wastage of water.