RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said Pakistan's economic development and peace were interlinked with Afghanistan.

Addressing a public meeting here at Lal Haveli in connection with Kashmir election campaign, he said, "We want peace in Afghanistan and we would not allow anyone to use our soil against any country." He said 88 per cent work on the fencing of Pak-Afghan border had been completed while the remaining would be completed within a month.

Regarding Pak-Iran border fencing, the minister said 46 per cent work had been completed and remaining to be completed in a year.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically declared that Pakistan would not provide its military bases to anyone.

He said the construction of Nullah Leh expressway was essential as it would help ease traffic flow in the city. The work on it would be started soon, he added.

He expressed the hope that PTI would win the next elections under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.

He urged people to vote 'Bat' in the general elections being held on July 25 in Kashmir "I am the voice of downtrodden people in the National Assembly and always did politics for the well-being of the poor," he added.

Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafique and Candidate for Kashmir Legislative Assembly from LA-43, Valley-4 Javed Butt also spoke on the occasion.