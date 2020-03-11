State Bank of Pakistan (SBP Deputy Governor Dr Murtaza Syed Wednesday said coronavirus was a global phenomenon which had affected many economies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP Deputy Governor Dr Murtaza Syed Wednesday said coronavirus was a global phenomenon which had affected many economies.

Pakistan's economic fundamentals, however, were strong and resilient enough to bear the shocks unlike other countries which had been severely hit economically, he said during an interactive session with businessmen on the impact of coronavirus on Pakistan's economy here at the Federation House.

Flanked by SBP's senior economist Dr Zulfiqar Haider, the deputy governor said significant fall in the petroleum prices in the international market would also benefit Pakistan's economy as it would help build foreign reserves, besides bringing down the current account deficit and inflation rate.

He said Pakistan's supply chain with China would soon be fully restored as coronavirus cases there were coming down. Pakistan's 20 to 25 percent imports were from China, which included industrial inputs, machinery, equipment and consumer goods. Machinery mad 60% and raw materials 20% of the total imports, he added. However, there was nominal effect on Pakistan's exports after spread of the virus in China as be "we do export only ten percent to China," he said adding that Pakistani exporters were already looking towards African markets.

He said Pakistan could convert post-coronavirus situation into an opportunity to explore new markets for increasing exports. "We can hedge oil, buy big stocks," he remarked.

He said this year, because of coronavirus, global economic growth was expected to be less than 3 percent of last year. However, Pakistan would lose much less for the reason it was a closed economy.

To a question from FPCCI's former vice president Engr M.A.Jabbar, the SBP deputy governor said the high policy (interest) rate had no link with the flight of capital. This rate was based on forward looking approach by SBP's Monetary Policy Committee.

Next week, he said, the MPC in its meeting would also take up the fall of PoL prices and the policy rate for next two months would be decided accordingly.

Engr. M.A. Jabbar , on this occasion, emphasized the need for establishing National Economic Disasters Management Cell; on the patron of other disasters managements cells at the Centre and Provincial level.

" We , as a nation, should pull up our mussels to deal with the coronavirus situation. In the past, we have poor record of handling natural calamities," he opined.

Dr. Sameena Sarfraz fro Pakistan Medical Association gave presentation on the coronavirus.

She said everybody did not need to wear mask but only the coronavirus patients and the people around them. Also, anyone suffering from flue and cough should use face mask to keep others safe.

She said anyone could be affected within the range of one metre when a coronavirus patient coughs or sneezes.

Secretary General of PMA, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad (Surgeon) advised the people to ensure washing of their hands thoroughly till at least 20 seconds within every 15 to 20 minutes, and avoid touching face.

He stressed the need to build immunity in body to fight with any kind of virus. And, he regretted, doctors mainly quakes were recommending the use of anti-biotic which destroy immunity of the body.

Senior businesswoman Ms. Mehreen Illahi suggested that Pakistan should take benefit of the situation and export masks, gloves and sanitizers to the most affected countries.

FPCCI Vice Presidents Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Zubair Baweja and other business leaders from FPCCI Principal Office in Karachi and its Lahore Regional Office and Capital Office in Islamabad through video link participated in this discussion and gave their input on the economic situation created after spread of coronavirus in the world.