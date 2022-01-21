(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday said that Pakistan's economic growth rate was being increased despite COVID-19 pandemic that hit economy of many countries around the world.

The developed countries including United States, and Europe were facing price hike issues due to coronavirus, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan's growth rate was improving due to bumper crops, he said. Besides this, he said, the exports, remittances, and information technology sector were showing upward trend for the last many months.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was facing conflicts within the party as there was a wide vacuum of leadership.

Asad Umar stated that coalition partners were supporting the ruling party in the Parliament for passage of bills and budget.

In reply to a question about Omicron rising cases, Asad Umar, who is also the Chief of NCOC, said the country was not facing any serious threat like other countries.

He said the incumbent government has already made necessary measures in the hospitals. He said that Pakistan has completed vaccination of more than seventy million people.