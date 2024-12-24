Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Mohsin Naqvi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Interior Minister says elements, who are spreading disappointment, are pursuing their vested interests

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that Pakistan is coming out of the difficult times as the economic indicators are heading towards positive trajectory.

“The elements, who are spreading disappointment, are pursuing their vested interests,” said Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting with Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on issues of bilateral interest and overall situation of the country.

They also discussed the steps for durable solution to the issues of the masses and providing them relief.

Mohsin Naqvi said those, who are obstructing the development of Pakistan, have nothing to do with the progress of the countrymen.