Pakistan’s Economic Indicators Heading Towards Positive Trajectory, Claims Mohsin Naqvi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 24, 2024 | 05:13 PM
Interior Minister says elements, who are spreading disappointment, are pursuing their vested interests
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that Pakistan is coming out of the difficult times as the economic indicators are heading towards positive trajectory.
“The elements, who are spreading disappointment, are pursuing their vested interests,” said Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting with Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Islamabad on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on issues of bilateral interest and overall situation of the country.
They also discussed the steps for durable solution to the issues of the masses and providing them relief.
Mohsin Naqvi said those, who are obstructing the development of Pakistan, have nothing to do with the progress of the countrymen.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..
‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..
MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute
Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors
European arms exports hit record high in 2023
No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..
RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh
SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah
Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans
Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Mohsin Naqvi2 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker commends Christian community's role in national development5 minutes ago
-
PM expresses deep grief, condolence over loss of lives in Turkiye mishap5 minutes ago
-
Seven held for pilfering electricity5 minutes ago
-
Cultural organizations gear up to mark Quaid Day with series of activities5 minutes ago
-
Delegation visits Women University Swabi to review progress on establishment project5 minutes ago
-
Unity stressed to face challenges5 minutes ago
-
‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before govt9 minutes ago
-
German cyclist praises Pakistan as peaceful, hospitable country15 minutes ago
-
RPO Rawalpindi holds Christmas cake cutting ceremony15 minutes ago
-
Christian community close to heart of CM Maryam Nawaz: Azma Bokhari15 minutes ago
-
21 tractors given to farmers in Bahawalpur15 minutes ago