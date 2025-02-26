Open Menu

Pakistan’s Economic Indicators Show Positive Growth: Qaiser Sheikh

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan’s economic indicators show positive growth: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Tuesday that the country’s economic indicators are positive, and Pakistan is moving towards progress.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that although there is room for further improvement, the government is on track to achieve its economic targets soon.

He added that inflation has decreased significantly, exports are improving, remittances have increased, tax revenues are growing, and policy rates have been reduced, all of which indicate a positive economic direction.

APPshk

Recent Stories

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

10 minutes ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

10 minutes ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

10 minutes ago
 Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worl ..

Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns

28 minutes ago
 Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw mate ..

Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material

28 minutes ago
 NA committee on Food Security reviews key agricult ..

NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects

28 minutes ago
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of li ..

KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High ..

28 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing str ..

Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership

33 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public s ..

Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO

35 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of dea ..

UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of death penalty amid 'substantial i ..

36 minutes ago
 Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary aff ..

Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held

36 minutes ago
 'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature fun ..

'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature funding at UN talks

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan