Pakistan’s Economic Indicators Show Positive Growth: Qaiser Sheikh
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Tuesday that the country’s economic indicators are positive, and Pakistan is moving towards progress.
While talking to a private news channel, he said that although there is room for further improvement, the government is on track to achieve its economic targets soon.
He added that inflation has decreased significantly, exports are improving, remittances have increased, tax revenues are growing, and policy rates have been reduced, all of which indicate a positive economic direction.
APPshk
