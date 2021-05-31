UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Economic Outlook Is Far Batter Than Past: Climate Minister Zartaj Gul

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:17 PM

Pakistan's economic outlook is far batter than past: Climate minister Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that government has improved the economic outlook of the country in a short span of time, a task which had never been achieved by any government earlier

The credit goes to the competent and dedicated leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is working hard to revive economy and uplift the living standard of a common citizen, she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

She said it was due to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that we were able to initiate the reforms program purely for the welfare of the poor segments of the country.

Sehat insaf card, housing program and Ehsaas cash program are the most acknowledged initiatives of the incumbent government, she explained.

"We have witnessed the historic increase in remittances and exports of the country and now we are successfully shifting from an import to export based economy", she added.

Minister further said current government has also reduced the electricity tariffs to encourage domestic industrialization, adding, we are in the phase of nation building and Pakistan is now on path of development and progress.

