- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan’s economy accelerates with robust reforms, enhanced export and global confidence; says Fi ..
Pakistan’s Economy Accelerates With Robust Reforms, Enhanced Export And Global Confidence; Says Finance Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb affirmed that the government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, is prioritizing a business-friendly environment.
He said that robust economic reforms introduced by the government has achieved global confidence and enhanced exports.
Addressing the business community on "Independence Day Celebrations", at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday, the minister he noted that consumer confidence is at its peak, economic growth is at record levels, and privatization of state-owned enterprises will accelerate this year. He highlighted record-high foreign exchange reserves, an improved domestic business climate, and called for unity to move the country forward.
The Minister extended advance Independence Day greetings, emphasizing that faith, national unity, security, and economic stability are inseparable.
"Over the past 18 months, significant steps have been taken to boost revenue, stabilize the rupee, and reduce the policy rate", he said adding agricultural loans have surpassed Rs. 2.5 trillion, debt servicing reached Rs.1.0 trillion last year, and debt has increased by 41% with private sector lending at 38%.
He highlighted strong stock market performance driven by new investors, ongoing rightsizing in 45 ministries and over 400 departments, pension reforms, and initiatives to lower electricity prices. "The Prime Minister is personally overseeing FBR transformation meetings, ensuring no extra tax burden on salaried individuals, while working to close loopholes and broaden the tax base", he added.
The minister also shared that international financial institutions and rating agencies have acknowledged Pakistan’s reforms.
"A tariff agreement with the U.S. has been reached, discussions with the IMF are underway, and after 2.5 years, USD 1.0 billion in middle Eastern investment has been secured", he said
The Finance Minister expressed optimism for the future, stating that the economy has stabilized, interest rates have been significantly reduced and there is room for further cuts with another reduction expected soon.
RCCI marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony and “Marka e Haq” celebrations. The event also featured the cutting of an Independence Day cake.
RCCI President Usman Shaukat, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former presidents, executive committee members, representatives from trade associations, and a large number of chamber members received the minister upon his arrival at the chamber house.
Additional Director General ML&C Rana Manzoor Ahmad, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Naujawanan Pakistan Abdullah Gul, and other dignitaries were also present. A documentary highlighting the Chamber’s ongoing initiatives was screened.
In his address, RCCI President Usman Shaukat thanked the Finance Minister for his presence and lauded Pakistan’s journey of resilience, sacrifice, and hope over the past 78 years. He saluted the armed forces for their recent victory in Marka-e-Haq. Highlighting recent improvements in economic indicators, he urged the government to further lower interest rates to single digits, reduce electricity and gas tariffs, and cut tax rates to stimulate business activity and job creation.
Recent Stories
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters1 minute ago
-
Our forefathers sacrificed for this country and we played our part as well1 minute ago
-
Grand musical night "Mera Pakistan" marks 78th Independence Day celebrations2 minutes ago
-
State-of-the-art upgraded Karachi station set to be inaugurated on September 10: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy accelerates with robust reforms, enhanced export and global confidence; says Fi ..2 minutes ago
-
PFC, ChenOne celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal12 minutes ago
-
Cake cut at e-Khidmat Markaz to mark Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
Cake cutting ceremony held in Larkano Press Club21 minutes ago
-
Sports Galla of Net Ball match held in Larkana as part of Maarka e Haq21 minutes ago
-
DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range for ensuring extraordinary security arrangements on Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 16 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.23 million in 2 operations21 minutes ago
-
Green & white glow bright across cities in Independence day festivities22 minutes ago