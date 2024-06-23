- Home
Pakistan’s Economy Experiencing Significant Growth, Positioning It As Burgeoning Land Of Opportunities: Qaiser
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Sunday said that Pakistan’s economy was experiencing significant growth, positioning it as a burgeoning land of opportunities.
Addressing the National Assembly on an optimistic outlook of Pakistan’s economic trajectory during the budget debate, the minister credited the incumbent government’s prudent economic policies for a notable reduction in the inflation rate. He emphasized that these policies had fostered economic stability, contributing to a more favourable environment for both local and international investors.
Highlighting another economic triumph, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh pointed out the stabilization of Pakistani Rupee. This achievement, he said, is pivotal in bolstering economic confidence and reducing import costs, supporting broader economic growth.
Qaiser proposed enhanced support for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), advocating their critical role in fostering economic stability nationwide.
He said SMEs are the backbone of economy, driving innovation, employment, and inclusive growth.
On national security, the Federal minister stressed the necessity of a well-funded defence budget. "It is necessary to allocate a good portion of funds keeping in view the critical condition on the borders," he added.
Qaiser also shed light on the positive developments in the agriculture sector and said that the agricultural advancements were vital for food security, rural development and export potential, making this sector a cornerstone of economic policy.
In his concluding remarks, Qaiser urged the government to intensify its focus on information technology and agriculture as both sectors have great potential to meet the demands of modern-day life.
