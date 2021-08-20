UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Economy Heading In Right Direction: Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday said the economy of the country was heading in a right direction.

In a meeting with Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail at the Governor House, the Minister said the international organizations were acknowledging Pakistan's economic development, according to a news release.

He said increasing the exports of the country was top most priority of government.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on the occasion said initiatives of Finance Ministry for protection of small and large scale businesses during the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 and Roshan Digital Accounts for overseas Pakistanis were commendable.

He said the rise in foreign exchange rates was an expression of confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the government's economic policies.

Imran Ismail said ease of doing business and providing facilities to investors were among the priorities of federal government.

The meeting also discussed in detail the overall economic situation of the country. Member National Assembly Aftab Hussain Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.

