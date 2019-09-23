UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Economy Heading In Right Direction: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:25 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said despite the momentous challenge of the biggest ever current account deficit inherited by his government, they had been restructuring the country's economy which has now been put on the right track

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said despite the momentous challenge of the biggest ever current account deficit inherited by his government, they had been restructuring the country's economy which has now been put on the right track.

Responding to questions during a conversation with in the US based think-tank Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the prime minister defended the seeking of a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to address the issue of huge current account deficit.

Enumerating his government's efforts to fix the fiscal deficit, he said his government inherited the biggest current account deficit in the history of Pakistan.

The first year of his government was based upon a struggle to fix this deficit which had now been narrowed down by almost 70 per cent, he added.

He said: "The economy is heading in the right direction. We are restructuring the economy and trying to create an export-based economy." About his cricket career, he said : Cricket like any sports taught you the most valuable lesson of life i.e.; when you were aiming at anything, you had to overcome bad times. It depended upon you as to how you handle the bad times."He said his achievements were based upon his twenty two yearslong struggle.

