Pakistan's Economy Moving In Right Direction: Advisor

Published February 13, 2025

Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan's economy is moving on right direction due to government's prudent policie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan’s economy is moving on right direction due to government's prudent policies.

The government would achieve success in “Uran Pakistan” program, he said while talking to a private television channel.

International organizations are acknowledging economic progress in Pakistan, he said. The steps are also being taken to improve living standard of the poor, he added.

In reply to a question about politics of PTI, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had been found in promoting culture of indecent language among the youth. PTI should avoid the politics of agitation and start work for national interest, he added.

To another question, he said the government would complete five years period without any trouble.

