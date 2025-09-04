Open Menu

Pakistan’s Economy Moving On Right Direction: Kh Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan’s economy is moving on right

direction due to better policies of the government. The government has set targets for economic stability and better life style of the people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Stock Exchange, remittances and other sectors are also showing better results due to efforts of the incumbent government, he said.

The world leaders are meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and it’s a diplomatic policy success for Pakistan,

he said.

