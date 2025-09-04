Pakistan’s Economy Moving On Right Direction: Kh Asif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan’s economy is moving on right
direction due to better policies of the government. The government has set targets for economic stability and better life style of the people, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Pakistan Stock Exchange, remittances and other sectors are also showing better results due to efforts of the incumbent government, he said.
The world leaders are meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and it’s a diplomatic policy success for Pakistan,
he said.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s economy moving on right direction: Kh Asif3 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to provide scholarships, laptops to students: Governor3 minutes ago
-
WASA Faisalabad ensures potable supply to flood victims in Chiniot: Sohail Cheema33 minutes ago
-
Palestine, a matter not just of one nation or region but of entire humanity: Sardar Yousaf33 minutes ago
-
Senate body discusses bills related to CSS quota for Balochistan, women rights & others42 minutes ago
-
FIA dismisses five officials over poor investigations, misconduct43 minutes ago
-
Evacuation underway amid rising flood, 47795 people shifted to safer places: Sharjeel Memon43 minutes ago
-
IESCO on high alert to ensure power supply during possible rains, flooding1 hour ago
-
Rana Mubashir distributes Rs 70 mlm relief cheques among cloudburst victims1 hour ago
-
Ashrafi reiterates unwavering support for Palestine at PUC’s ‘Palestine Wants Peace’ conferenc ..1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Japan vow to deepen ties in trade, climate & regional stability1 hour ago
-
Palestinian Supreme Judge lauds Pakistan’s unwavering support, reaffirms commitment to defend Al-A ..1 hour ago