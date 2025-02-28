QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Friday said that the economy of Pakistan is moving towards stability due to the positive policies of the Federal government.

He said that the Prime Minister's visit to Uzbekistan would expand economic partnership, global and regional cooperation and relations.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that Pakistan has vast investment opportunities in various sectors, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, the federal government is taking steps to bring foreign investors to Pakistan and various countries have expressed interest in investing in Pakistan.

He said that this would usher in a new era of development in the country and employment opportunities would be created for the youth.

He said that the domestic Currency has stabilized thanks to the government's initiatives and inflation has come down due to which the difficulties of the poor people have been reduced.

He said that during the last 5 years, the country was brought to the brink of destruction, Pakistan Muslim League -N (PML-N) has taken steps to put the country on the path of development and prosperity by putting its politics at stake, the positive results of which have now started to appear before the people.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shehbaz Sharif has visited Uzbekistan on the special invitation of the President of Uzbekistan Shaukat Mirziyoyev.

During the visit, various issues including trans, Afghan railway and trade corridors were discussed for the promotion of regional connectivity, he said and added that during his speech at the Uzbekistan business Forum, the Prime Minister also invited the investors of Uzbekistan to invest in various sectors.