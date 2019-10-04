Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Pakistan's economy was heading towards the right direction despite facing internal and external challenge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Pakistan's economy was heading towards the right direction despite facing internal and external challenges.

Talking to private news channels, she said JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's announcement of protest lockdown against democratic government was an effort to mislead the nation and the government would not care about any threats as it was committed for the stability in the country.

She pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan was most popular personality working for the welfare of the people.

The PTI government was trying to bring stability in the country through decreasing inflation rate and holding across the board accountability, which were bringing very positive results on country's economy, she added.

She said a gang of plunderers in opposition were united to protect each other's corruption and personal gains as politically mature masses have already rejected such corrupt politicians and elected PTI government to serve the masses.

She said the govt was not afraid of opposition's lockdown threat and that accountability would not stop at any cost.

She said the govt was currently paying attention on the issue of Kashmir and trying to get the country out of the economic crisis and the nation would see its positive results.

Firdous Awan said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman's disappointed face before his protest march is a very clear indication that he is hiding facts from the public and using Madrasa kids just for his political gains without any support of corrupt PPP and PML-N leadership.

She said Maulana's film was totally flopped before its release in cinemas, adding, Maulana's Million March is just for his personal interests and not for democracy.

Firdous advised Maulana should concentrate on burning issue of Kashmir and should announce his lockdowns against Indian extremist Modi government.

She said the opposition would be allowed for holding protest rallies as it is their democratic right, however they must be prevented to unleash chaos or disturbances in the country.� She also clarified that in case of any violence perpetrated by the opposition lock- downs the law must take its own course.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government would not let innocent children studying in the Madaris be exploited for an individual's political gains.

The SAPM advised opposition to portray a positive image of the government to the public instead of misleading innocent masses in the name of democracy.

The country had come out of the economic crisis, she said, adding that efforts are now being made to provide maximum relief to the people with regard to basic necessities.

She emphasized that the state and the government would fulfill their responsibilities, if opposition tried to unleash unrest or disturbance in the country.