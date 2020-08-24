UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Economy On Right Track: PM

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan's economy on right track: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Pakistan's economy was on right track with significant achievements in exports sector and foreign remittances.

"This strong turnaround is a result of continuing recovery in exports, which rose 20 % compared to June 2020, and record remittances," he said in a tweet.

Imran Khan said, " MashaAllah, Pakistan's economy is on the right track".

He mentioned that current account balance posted deficit of $613 million in July 2019 and a deficit of $100 million in June 2020.

In July 2020, current account balance swung upwards to a surplus of $424 million, he added.

